Donovan Mitchell: ‘If That’s What (Harden) Needs To Win The MVP, So Be It’

Going up against James Harden, the NBA’s leader in free throw attempts over the past four seasons, proved to be a challenge for rookie phenom Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell, who was eighth on the Utah Jazz in fouls per 36 minutes during the regular season, fouled out with 52 seconds to go.

Mitchell wasn’t pleased with some of the calls that went against Utah, per Jake Edmonds of KUTV News:

Donovan Mitchell walking into the locker room after the Jazz’ Game 4 loss to Houston: “If that’s what he needs to win the MVP, so be it.” #HOUatUTA — Jake Edmonds (@JakeKUTV) May 7, 2018

Mitchell finished the night with a team-high 25 points while Harden scored 24.