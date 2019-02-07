‘I Don’t Trust None of Y’All’: Kevin Durant Vents at Media About Free Agency...

Kevin Durant was in a foul mood Wednesday night, and it resulted in a testy exchange with reporters following the Golden State Warriors’ 141-102 rout of the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

Durant is fed up with the endless speculation over his future, and had spent several days avoiding the media.

KD addressed the Kristaps Porzingis trade that triggered the latest round of rumors about him possibly joining the New York Knicks as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Per the SF Chronicle:

You’ve obviously been around the noise for so long. Is it bothering you more this year? Is it louder this year?

KD: “It’s unnecessary. You’ve got a dude, Ethan Strauss, who come in here and just give his whole opinion on stuff and just make it seem like it’s coming from me. He just walk around here, don’t talk to nobody. Just walk in here, survey and then write something like that, and then now y’all piling on me because I don’t want to talk about that. I have nothing to do with the Knicks. I don’t know who traded (Kristaps) Porzingis. That got nothing to do with me. I’m trying to play basketball. Y’all come in here everyday, ask me about free agency, ask my teammates, my coaches. You rile up the fans about it. Yo, let us play basketball. That’s all I’m saying. Now when I don’t want to talk to y’all, it’s a problem with me. Come on, man. Grow up. Grow up. Yeah, you. Grow up. Come on, brah. I come in here and go to work everyday, and I don’t cause no problems. I play the right way, or I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What’s the problem? What am I doing to y’all?”

You weren’t talking to the media before…

KD: “So? Who are you? Why do I got to talk to you? Tell me. Is that going to help me do my job better? Naw, man. I didn’t feel like talking.”

Just that you’ve been quiet, and you’re not usually this quiet. You usually share your opinions and stuff. So, everybody’s trying to figure out what’s going on. We’re all getting questions from fans, like, “What’s wrong with Kevin?” I just tell them, “He’s playing OK, but he’s just not talking right now.”

KD: “I just don’t trust none of y’all. Every time I say something, it gets twisted up and thrown out. So many different publications try to tear me down with my words that I say. So, if I don’t say nothing, it’s a problem. I just want to play ball. I want to go to the gym and go home. That’s all. Is that a problem? Alright, then.”