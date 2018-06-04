Doris Burke Signs Multi-Year Extension With ESPN

by June 04, 2018
941

ESPN announced that NBA analyst Doris Burke has signed a multi-year extension to remain with the company. Burke commented on the extension in a release:

“It is hard to put into words how grateful I am to continue my career with ESPN. I’ve loved basketball my entire life and to be able to cover this sport is a privilege that I don’t take for granted. My love for the game, and for my colleagues, both in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes, make this job such a rewarding experience every day.”

Burke has become a fan-favorite of hoop fans across the world and was recently called “The LeBron James of sportscasting” by her colleague Jeff Van Gundy.

Burke became the first full-time female national NBA game analyst in 2017. She has contributed to ESPN’s basketball coverage since 1991.

Burke became a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame this year after receiving the Curt Gowdy Media Award.

RELATED: Doris Burke on LeBron, Women in Broadcasting, and Christmas Day Games

 
You Might Also Like
High School

This Doris Burke High School Basketball Mixtape Is 🔥

2 days ago
5,576
Uncategorized

Stan Van Gundy Boycotting ESPN Over LaVar Ball

5 months ago
253
Uncategorized

Steve Kerr: LaVar Ball ‘Kardashian of the NBA’

5 months ago
601
NBA

Rick Carlisle Blasts ESPN for LaVar Ball Coverage

5 months ago
136
Doris Burke
NBA

Doris Burke on LeBron, Women in Broadcasting, and Christmas Day Games

5 months ago
775
Uncategorized

Kevin Durant Criticizes ‘Bum Ass ESPN’ for Fantasy Auction

10 months ago
24
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
klay thompson bob myers

Warriors GM: Klay Thompson Almost Talked Ankle Injury Out of Existence

16 mins ago
78

It’s Confirmed: Draymond Green Started the Suit Shorts Wave 🌊

1 hour ago
1,128

Report: 76ers Hire Firm to Investigate Alleged Colangelo Burner Accounts 🧐

3 hours ago
347

Doris Burke Signs Multi-Year Extension With ESPN

3 hours ago
941
kevin durant validation warriors

Durant on Joining Warriors: ‘I Needed Validation’

4 hours ago
1,848