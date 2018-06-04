Doris Burke Signs Multi-Year Extension With ESPN

ESPN announced that NBA analyst Doris Burke has signed a multi-year extension to remain with the company. Burke commented on the extension in a release:

“It is hard to put into words how grateful I am to continue my career with ESPN. I’ve loved basketball my entire life and to be able to cover this sport is a privilege that I don’t take for granted. My love for the game, and for my colleagues, both in front of the camera and behind-the-scenes, make this job such a rewarding experience every day.”

Burke has become a fan-favorite of hoop fans across the world and was recently called “The LeBron James of sportscasting” by her colleague Jeff Van Gundy.

Burke became the first full-time female national NBA game analyst in 2017. She has contributed to ESPN’s basketball coverage since 1991.

Burke became a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame this year after receiving the Curt Gowdy Media Award.

