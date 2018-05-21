Draft Prospect Lonnie Walker IV: ‘The Earth Is Definitely An Illusion’ 🤔

by May 21, 2018
Lonnie Walker IV dished out some interesting takes about the earth while chatting with ESPN’s Mike Schmitz during the NBA Draft Combine over the weekend:

“When you talk about facts and things of that nature, it’s amazing to me we’ve discovered so much about this world, yet, we don’t anything about this world … the earth is not flat, in my opinion, but the earth, in my conspiracy, the earth is definitely an illusion.”

It looks like Woke NBA can add another one to its ranks.

Walker, a former McDonald’s All-American that scored 11.5 points per game at Miami as a freshman, is a projected first round draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Check out his college highlights in the video below.

 
