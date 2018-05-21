Draft Prospect Lonnie Walker IV: ‘The Earth Is Definitely An Illusion’ 🤔

Lonnie Walker IV dished out some interesting takes about the earth while chatting with ESPN’s Mike Schmitz during the NBA Draft Combine over the weekend:

“When you talk about facts and things of that nature, it’s amazing to me we’ve discovered so much about this world, yet, we don’t anything about this world … the earth is not flat, in my opinion, but the earth, in my conspiracy, the earth is definitely an illusion.”

Catching up on @Mike_Schmitz's interviews with NBA Draft prospects. I truly respect Lonnie Walker IV's honest response to this question. 😂🌎 pic.twitter.com/9bvOgA2sCp — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 21, 2018

It looks like Woke NBA can add another one to its ranks.

Walker, a former McDonald’s All-American that scored 11.5 points per game at Miami as a freshman, is a projected first round draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Check out his college highlights in the video below.