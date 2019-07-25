Dragan Bender, Bucks Agree To Two-Year Deal

by July 25, 2019
186

MOST RECENT

Milwaukee will bring in former No. 4 overall pick Dragan Bender on a two-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports. The contract is likely a minimum salary arrangement.

Bender played his first three seasons in Phoenix after being selected in the 2016 draft. He failed to live up to the expectations of a top-5 pick and the Suns opted to turn down his fourth-year option.

The big man was reportedly close to signing with CSKA Moscow, though the agreement was contingent on him not receiving any last-minute NBA offers.

Milwaukee lost Nikola Mirotic and Pau Gasol this offseason but gained Robin Lopez in the frontcourt. Bender may not have an immediate road to minutes, though the 21-year-old provides the Bucks with depth at the four.

  
You Might Also Like

Mavericks, Antonius Cleveland Agree To Two-Way Deal

14 hours ago
516
Reggie Bullock of the Los Angeles Lakers

Reggie Bullock Could Miss Significant Time

15 hours ago
573

Greg Monroe To Play In Germany

21 hours ago
2,478

Pacers Will Sign JaKarr Sampson To One-Year Deal

21 hours ago
647
Pau Gasol of the Milwaukee Bucks

Pau Gasol Agrees To Deal With Portland Trail Blazers

22 hours ago
943

Furkan Korkmaz, Sixers Agree To Two-Year Deal

23 hours ago
322

TRENDING


Most Recent

Dragan Bender, Bucks Agree To Two-Year Deal

1 hour ago
186

Mavericks, Antonius Cleveland Agree To Two-Way Deal

14 hours ago
516
Reggie Bullock of the Los Angeles Lakers

Reggie Bullock Could Miss Significant Time

15 hours ago
573

#NYvsNY Week 4 Recap

19 hours ago
107

Greg Monroe To Play In Germany

21 hours ago
2,478

Pacers Will Sign JaKarr Sampson To One-Year Deal

21 hours ago
647