Drake Brought Terry Rozier On Stage Last Night in Boston

Drake was performing at TD Garden last night, where the Celtics play all of their home games. And, much to the delight of the crowd, he invited Celtics guard Terry Rozier on-stage.

Drake also brought Meek Mill up to perform, squashing a beef that had been going on for years. It caught the attention of LeBron James, who posted about “brotherhood” on Instagram.

Hell of a night in Beantown.