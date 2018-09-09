Drake Brought Terry Rozier On Stage Last Night in Boston

by September 09, 2018
581
Terry Rozier

Drake was performing at TD Garden last night, where the Celtics play all of their home games. And, much to the delight of the crowd, he invited Celtics guard Terry Rozier on-stage.

Drake also brought Meek Mill up to perform, squashing a beef that had been going on for years. It caught the attention of LeBron James, who posted about “brotherhood” on Instagram.

Hell of a night in Beantown.

 
You Might Also Like
terry rozier bench celtics
NBA

Terry Rozier Not Concerned about Return to Bench

2 weeks ago
3,150
NBA

John Wall vs. Terry Rozier ROUND 2 at Remy Workouts NBA Run 🍿

4 weeks ago
1,205
NBA

John Wall Takes On Terry Rozier in Private NBA Run 👀

4 weeks ago
3,941
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Met up with Drake After Being Traded to San Antonio

2 months ago
6,520
NBA

Introducing the First-Ever LeagueFits All-Drip Teams 💧

3 months ago
8,296
NBA

Terry Rozier Puts on a Show at Dyckman Park

3 months ago
4,613
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Andrew Bynum

Andrew Bynum Reportedly Planning NBA Comeback

4 hours ago
1,155
Rodney Hood

Rodney Hood Reportedly Agrees to One-Year, $3.4 Million Contract with Cavs

5 hours ago
242
Terry Rozier

Drake Brought Terry Rozier On Stage Last Night in Boston

7 hours ago
581
LeBron James, Kevin Durant

LeBron James & Kevin Durant Played Football, Made a Song and Hooped in 2011

8 hours ago
508

Celtics Guard Jabari Bird Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

1 day ago
1,066