Draymond Green at a ‘Loss for Words’ Over DeMarcus Cousins’ Torn ACL

by August 16, 2019
DeMarcus Cousins‘ torn ACL left former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green “at a loss for words” on Thursday.

Green was especially crushed after looking forward to watching Cousins “destroy everybody” this upcoming season.

Draymond, however, added that Boogie has made it out of tougher situations in his life.

Per ESPN:

“One of my goals coming into this season was for DeMarcus to destroy everybody and come back and show how great of a player he is and get what I think he deserves,” Green told The Undefeated’s Marc Spears. “I’m really at a loss for words about it. It’s one that really hurt me for sure.”

USA forward P.J. Tucker said the Cousins news was “heartbreaking.”

Green says that if anyone can overcome this series of injuries, it’s Cousins.

“He made it out of Mobile, Alabama,” Green said. “The NBA is tough, very tough to get to, very tough to stay in.

“But he made it out of Mobile, Alabama. If he can do that, he can do anything.”

