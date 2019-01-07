Draymond Green: ‘You Can’t Really Play Defense in the League Today’

by January 07, 2019
413

Defense in today’s NBA is an impossible task, according to Draymond Green.

With scoring way up, Green says it’s exactly what the League has wanted all along.

Steve Kerr, speaking to reporters after the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings combined for a record 41 three-pointers, claims “defense is tougher today than it’s ever been in the history of this game.”

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

“You can’t really play defense in the league today,” Green said, with an air of resignation. “I guess that’s what they wanted, right?”

Leave it coach Steve Kerr to fall somewhere in between [Klay] Thompson and Green.

“Sure. We can,” Kerr said. “We’re going to get a lot better.

“But it’s lot harder to guard these days. Everybody’s got shooters everywhere. There’s a lot more court to cover. Defense is tougher today than it’s ever been in the history of this game, in my opinion.”

