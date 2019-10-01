Draymond Green Confident Warriors Can Return to NBA Finals

Draymond Green‘s expectations for the Warriors are “always the same”: to compete for a title.

Green says the Dubs are gunning for a sixth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

Can the Warriors go to The Finals for the 6th straight year despite all the roster turnover? Draymond still believes they can. "Is Steph Curry on our team? Klay? Yup."https://t.co/eBgExeLhkG — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 1, 2019

Teammate Stephen Curry adds that Golden State, despite a depleted roster, is confident they will remain in the hunt.

Per ESPN:

“I am not sure what everyone’s expectations are,” Green told ESPN. “We haven’t really had any team meetings yet. But I know what my expectations are. They don’t change from year-to-year. They are always the same.” When asked specifically if he thinks the Warriors could go to the NBA Finals this season, Green was quick with his answer. “Is Steph Curry on our team? Klay Thompson?” Green said confidently. “Yup.” Despite all the movement, both Green and Curry said they believe the expectation for the group should be the same as always: a trip to the NBA Finals. “For sure,” Curry told ESPN. “As long as we have the solid core that we’ve got and the experiences to kind of back us up, we’re going to keep that goal in mind. The fun part about it is that we get to kind of recreate the look of it and incorporating the new pieces that we have, and that part’s the most exciting. The last five Finals have kind of been a certain way, so whatever we do from here, you’re going to enjoy it even more.”

Related Draymond Green: ‘No One is Going to Want to Play Us in the Playoffs’