Draymond Green Dismisses James Harden’s Complaints About the Refs

Draymond Green wasn’t trying to hear James Harden‘s allusion to a lack of officiating fairness Sunday in Game 1 of the Rockets-Warriors series.

“I’ve been fouled by James on a James 3-pointer before,” Green told chuckling reporters after Golden State prevailed 104-100.

Chris Paul was booted out after earning a second technical foul arguing with the officials, and Mike D’Antoni said refs admitted blowing four calls in the contentious series-opener.

Warriors, Rockets rivalry spills into the postgame https://t.co/wLBU4Ygnef — Scott Ostler (@scottostler) April 29, 2019

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

“I’ve been fouled by James on a James 3-pointer before,” Green said, referring to Harden’s habit of reaching out with foot or arm to create contact. “No. I ain’t going with that one. I’m straight no.” Houston head coach Mike D’Antoni, who picked up a technical foul, was composed afterward. He didn’t gripe about the officiating. He did say that the refs told him at halftime that they missed foul calls on four close-outs on Harden and Paul. “That’s 12 foul shots,” D’Antoni said. “So be it. They’re trying to do the best they can.” Asked about his team’s three technicals, D’Antoni said, “Yeah, we just need to suck it up and don’t worry about how they officiate, and sit there and take it, yeah.”

