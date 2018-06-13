Draymond Green: ‘I Took Less So We Could Go After KD’

by June 13, 2018
1,340

Draymond Green left $12 million on the table when he agreed to a five-year, $82 million deal with the Warriors in 2015.

Green says his financial sacrifice ultimately allowed Golden State to go after Kevin Durant—Draymond also served as the Dubs’ lead recruiter—and continue piling up NBA championships.

Green, 28, has two years and $36 million remaining on his current deal.

Per ESPN:

“I took less so we could go after KD,” Green told ESPN during the Finals. “I am a student of this game, and I studied the business side of it and the numbers, where some people don’t. They leave it up to their agent to do it.”

His agent, B.J. Armstrong, knew they could have sought more money (Green was eligible to sign a five-year, $94 million contract). He circled back with Green a few times to make sure he wanted to do this. Most players, specifically second-rounders, attempt to collect all of the gold in the pot on their first contract. Green insisted, and Armstrong, who could not be reached for comment on this story, notified the Warriors of the agreement.

“That money is not changing my neighborhood,” Green said. “It’s probably $6 million after taxes and fees. It’s not changing my neighborhood, but championships can. Championships can change my life.

“So it’s about what’s important to you. And I knew how important it was to me and the opportunity we could have if I did what I did. And I didn’t need [Warriors general manager] Bob [Myers] to explain that to me. Bob never once explained that to me. I knew it going in. So that’s where I based my negotiations at. The number I asked for, I got.”

Related
Report: Draymond Green to Turn Down Extension, Seek Future Supermax Deal 💰

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Andre Iguodala Pranked Steve Kerr By Saying He Was Joining The Kings 😂

19 hours ago
4,001
NBA

The Best Moments From Golden State’s Championship Parade 🏆🍾

20 hours ago
1,789
Spalding, Golden State Warriors
NBA

Spalding Drops Limited Edition ‘Back2Back’ Basketball for Golden State Warriors

21 hours ago
542
NBA

Report: Draymond Green to Turn Down Extension, Seek Future Supermax Deal 💰

22 hours ago
3,564
Nike KD11
Kicks

Nike KD11 Officially Unveiled

22 hours ago
1,279
NBA

Kevin Durant: Free Agency ‘Will Make the League Better’

1 day ago
3,824
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Stephen Curry

Under Armour Releases Two Limited Edition Curry 5 Colorways in Oakland

2 hours ago
157

Cherokee Parks’ Inspirational Journey Back To Basketball

2 hours ago
850
popovich spurs 2020

Report: ‘Few in His Orbit’ Expect Popovich To Coach Spurs after 2020 Olympics

2 hours ago
2,920
kawhi leonard celtics trade

Report: Celtics Made Offer for Kawhi Leonard Before Trade Deadline

3 hours ago
3,594

Draymond Green: ‘I Took Less So We Could Go After KD’

5 hours ago
1,340