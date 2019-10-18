Draymond Green: ‘No One Ever Blames These Sh**ty Franchises’

Draymond Green mounted a defense of new Warriors teammate Marquese Chriss, alleging that “crappy” NBA franchises seldom get the blame when players come up short in their development.

“No one ever blames the situation,” says Green.

Chriss, 22, was drafted by the Phoenix Suns as the 8th overall pick in the 2016 Draft, and has earned a spot on the Golden State’s roster.

Per The Mercury News:

“I don’t think there was ever a doubt that he was a legitimate NBA player. I think everyone was just waiting for him to turn that corner, and he seems like he’s turned the corner. But I think he’s been in some pretty tough situations,” Green told reporters after Wednesday’s preseason loss to the Lakers. “No one ever blames the situation, it’s always the kid. No one ever blames the (expletive) franchises. They just always want to blame the kid. It’s not always the kid’s fault,” Green continued. “I’m happy he’s got an opportunity to show what he can really do. He’s a prime example. But no one still is going to blame any organizations, it’ll always be the kid’s fault, and it’ll be the next kid the come’s fault and the next kid after that. So, I’m happy he’s gotten this opportunity.” Chriss has been among the Warriors’ best players in the preseason, with [Steve] Kerr going as far as saying he’s been “the surprise of camp.”

