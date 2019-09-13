Draymond Green: ‘No One is Going to Want to Play Us in the Playoffs’

“No one” is looking forward to facing the Warriors in next season’s playoffs, according to three-time NBA All-Star forward Draymond Green.

Green says Golden State, though obviously diminished by Kevin Durant‘s free agency exit this summer, “still got a great cast.”

Draymon Green to CNBC on the #Warriors – "We still have a great cast with Steph Curry leading the charge, we’re bringing D’Angelo Russell, Willie Cauley-Stein… Then obviously Klay coming back around February. No one is going to want to play us in the playoffs, that’s for sure. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 12, 2019

The Dubs will be in survival mode until Klay Thompson eventually returns to action following surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

The Western Conference is vastly improved, but those counting the Warriors out of the title conversation should rethink their position. Green knows the Dubs will be dangerous when it’s winning time. “No pumping up need to be done,” Green said about the Warriors’ upcoming season Thursday on CNBC’s “Power Money.” “We still got a great cast with obviously Steph Curry leading the charge. We bring in D’Angelo Russel. Got a lot of young talent coming in — Willie Cauley-Stein — I plan on trying to play at the best of my ability this year, and obviously, with Klay [Thompson] coming back around February, no one is going to want to play us in the playoffs, that’s for sure.”

Related Draymond Green: Talk of Warriors Missing Playoffs ‘Crazy to Me’