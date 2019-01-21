Draymond Green: ‘No One Wants to See Us Win Again’

by January 21, 2019
912

Draymond Green says “no one” wants to see the Warriors win yet another NBA title.

Haters would love nothing more than for Golden State’s core to break up, according to Green.

Draymond is secure in his belief that the Dubs, as presently constructed, are unbeatable.

Per ESPN:

“I think we were more vulnerable last season, in the regular season,” Green says of the Warriors’ 58-24 regular-season record in 2017-18, their worst record since [Steve] Kerr took over in 2014. “They said that going into the playoffs last year. We beat everybody’s asses.”

Of course, if the Warriors don’t three-peat, or even if they do and then [Kevin] Durant leaves in free agency, there will be detractors who probably will point back to the night at Staples Center when Green and Durant were shouting at each other.

“I just really didn’t give a damn [about what people outside the Warriors think],” Green said of those wanting to divide Green, Durant and the Warriors. “Because I know at the end of the day, no one wants to see us win again.

“They would love for us to break up, for it to be broken up by that. Because they can’t, f— … can’t nobody f—ing’ beat us. So, I just look at it and laugh.”

Related
DeMarcus Cousins: ‘We’re the Most Hated Team in Sports’

       
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘I Felt Like a Kid on Christmas’: DeMarcus Drops 14 Points in Warriors Debut 🎥

2 days ago
891
The Post Up

Post Up: DeMarcus Cousins Scores 14 Points in Warriors Debut

3 days ago
1,162
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 days ago
3,173
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘We’re the Most Hated Team in Sports’

5 days ago
3,143
NBA

‘It’s Insane What He Does’: Stephen Curry Drops 41 Points on the Pelicans

5 days ago
4,154
warriors post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Warriors Have Red-Hot Shooting Night vs Nuggets 🔥

6 days ago
1,870

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Carmelo Traded to Bulls, Will Be Released and Become Free Agent

2 hours ago
1,101

Draymond Green: ‘No One Wants to See Us Win Again’

4 hours ago
912

Damian Lillard Unwilling to Sacrifice Teammates for a Big Trade

4 hours ago
5,960
Jaren Jackson Jr

Jaren Jackson Jr Talks Playing on MLK Day, Using Your Platform and More

6 hours ago
186

Zion Harmon Leads Bella Vista Prep Dunk Show at Flyin’ to the Hoop! 🚀

6 hours ago
59