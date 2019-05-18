Post Up: Draymond Green Propels Warriors to Commanding 3-0 Series Lead

Warriors 110, Blazers 99 (Golden State leads 3-0)

It was a tale of two halves for the Blazers, who desperately needed a victory to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

Portland was up by 14 points with 8 minutes left in the third quarter and then got outscored 51-26 over the final 20 minutes.

Draymond Green produced a masterpiece of a performance, finishing with this seventh career triple-double. He dropped 20 points (6-12 FG) with 13 boards, 12 dimes, 4 steals and a +16 plus/minus.

Stephen Curry continued on his offensive tear, scoring a game-high 36 points with 6 treys and a +19 plus/minus.