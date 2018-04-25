Draymond Responds To Chris Webber Saying He Wouldn’t Start On Some Teams

Don’t test Draymond Green.

After former All-Star and current TNT analyst Chris Webber said Green wouldn’t start on some teams due to his lack of scoring, the Warriors forward fired back, via Sports Illustrated‘s Ben Golliver:

Draymond Green on Chris Webber saying he wouldn’t start on some teams: “If I did have a scorer’s mentality, it would throw all of this off… I’ve been an All-Star twice averaging 11 points… He can’t find many GMs or coaches saying I wouldn’t start… My jewelry fit well.” pic.twitter.com/p4mG9EibvE — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 25, 2018

“I don’t have a scorer’s mentality, especially for the team that I play on. I think if I did have a scorer’s mentality, it would throw all this off and it wouldn’t work out…I have done some great things in this League. I have been an All-Star twice averaging like 11 points, 10 points or something like that. I don’t need to score. However, I don’t think he could find many GMs or coaches that wouldn’t say I wouldn’t start on their team. I’m fine without scoring the ball. I think I have created a new lane for guys in this League to where you don’t have to score 20 points to be an All-Star or be a star in this League. It is what it is. That’s fine, and my jewelry fit well. I am doing pretty good. Much love to C-Webb, from Michigan, the state of Michigan. We good.”

Draymond averaged 11 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Golden State advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 99-91 win over the Spurs on Tuesday night.

