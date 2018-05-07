Draymond Green Sent Kevin Durant 4 AM Text Prior to Game 4

Following the New Orleans Pelicans’ 119-100 Game 3 win against the Golden State Warriors, a sleep-deprived Draymond Green sent teammate Kevin Durant a text message at 4 in the morning challenging him to be more aggressive in Game 4.

The gambit worked: Durant exploded for 38 points, and the Dubs took a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 118-92 victory Sunday night.

KD shot 15-of-27 from the floor to go along with nine rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes.

