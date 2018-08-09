Draymond Green: ‘Teams Worry About Us. We Don’t Worry About Nobody’

by August 09, 2018
554

Draymond Green accurately points out that the defending two-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors aren’t concerned about moves made by other teams this summer.

It’s the other squads that need to worry.

Green gleefully adds that he loves the suggestion that the Dubs are somehow ruining the League.

Per The Undefeated:

On whether the Warriors are worried about the Lakers: “Teams worry about us. We don’t worry about nobody. We are the champs. Why do we have to worry about anybody? They have to worry about us. They say we are ruining the league. I love it!”

On fellow All-Star DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Warriors as a free agent: “We are excited as hell to have ‘Cuz’ here. ‘Cuz’ is a top-five talent in this league with something to prove.”

On how good the Warriors can be with Cousins: “We can be as close to unstoppable as you can be.”

