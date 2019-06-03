Draymond Green: ‘We Live for This’

Things appeared to be falling apart Sunday night for Golden State in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but it’s precisely in those moments that the Warriors show their true character.

“We live for this,” Draymond Green said after the two-time defending champs hung on for a galvanizing 109-104 win against the Toronto Raptors.

The Dubs lost Kevin Looney (sprained collarbone) and Klay Thompson (left hamstring tightness) to injuries, but found contributions from others to earn a hard-fought victory.

Per The Athletic:

“Hell, yeah, we were screaming,” Looney said. “We wanted to be out there so bad. We see plays that could be made. We got a hell of a team back there in the training room.” Indeed, the Warriors had quite a bit of talent mending in the locker room. That was a lot of offense and three of their best defenders watching the game on television. But the Warriors left Canada with the NBA Finals tied at 1-1 because of what they still had on the court. “We live for this,” Draymond Green said. “Our backs against the wall. On the road. Klay goes down. Loon goes down. This is what we do.” This is how they prefer it. “We’ve been in this situation a bunch of times now,” Draymond Green said. “We’re not laying down. Obviously, we need our guys out there on the floor. But if not, we’ve still got guys who can step up. You’ve got to beat us. That’s the most important thing. Making someone beat us.”

