Draymond Green: ‘We Went Out Like Oakland Would Want Us to Go Out’

Battered and bruised, the Warriors finally succumbed Thursday night, as the Toronto Raptors won Game 6 of the NBA Finals 114-110 to claim their first ever championship.

Draymond Green says Golden State went down fighting, “like Oakland would want us to go out.”

Steve Kerr, perhaps not-so-jokingly, suggested the Dubs “just need to take a sabbatical next year” after losing superstars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to devastating injuries.

In Game 6, Draymond Green gave all that he had. Which is all Oracle lore and its host city has ever asked for. It was a proper good bye. https://t.co/DIEFjJhwYi pic.twitter.com/WWBlUTfQg3

Per The Athletic:

“It’s will man,” Green said. “It’s heart. We don’t give up.”

This was goodbye to Oracle [Arena]. This was the end of an era, officially and dramatically. This place was never perfect. This team was far from it this year. And Green’s performance wasn’t perfect.

“I love that dude, man,” DeMarcus Cousins said. “That’s my brother for life. If I ever go into a hole and I knew it was some scandalous shit, and I could choose one person in life and it’s a chance we might not make it out, I’m going into that muthafucka with Draymond. I will go to war with that dude anywhere.”

No, he didn’t win Thursday night. Game 6 belonged to the better, healthier team. But he delivered a fitting performance for Oracle’s last game.

“It’s a complete honor,” Green said. “This city has given so much to us. Obviously, we didn’t finish the way we wanted it to finish. But in the end, we went out like Oakland would want us to go out. We went down fighting.”