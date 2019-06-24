Dwane Casey: ‘Exciting’ to Watch Raptors Win Title

by June 24, 2019
463

Former Raptors head coach Dwane Casey says it was “good to see” Toronto win the NBA championship.

Casey was fired last summer after guiding them to a team-record 59 regular season wins, and was named Coach of the Year.

The 62-year-old reflected on the thrill of seeing “guys I coached” reach the mountain top.

Per The AP:

“It was exciting. It was good to see,” said Casey, now the coach of the Detroit Pistons. “To see a guy like Kyle Lowry, kid like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and those guys — Serge Ibaka, guys I coached — win. It was really thrilling, because I know that was a goal going in with that group, and to see them win it was great.”

Casey was at the Pistons’ practice facility Friday, when they introduced first-round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya. When asked about the Raptors, he also said he was happy for the fans.

“For that city to win a championship, it had to be thrilling for them,” Casey said.

Related Dwane Casey Agrees to Five-Year Deal To Become Coach of the Pistons

   
You Might Also Like

Report: Kawhi Leonard ‘Seriously Considering’ Re-Signing in Toronto

2 hours ago
1,312

Kawhi Leonard To Decline 2019-20 Player Option, Hit Free Agency

14 hours ago
37,187

Shaq Watches Shareef O’Neal & Cassius Stanley at the Drew League!

15 hours ago
718

RJ Barrett is a New York Knick! Canada’s Next SUPERSTAR? 🇨🇦

16 hours ago
478
Jabari Parker of the Washington Wizards

Wizards To Decline Jabari Parker’s 2019-20 Team Option

2 days ago
1,631
Tacko Fall of the UCF Knights

CBA Explained: Exhibit 10 Contracts

3 days ago
29,584

TRENDING


Most Recent

Dwane Casey: ‘Exciting’ to Watch Raptors Win Title

2 hours ago
463

Report: Kawhi Leonard ‘Seriously Considering’ Re-Signing in Toronto

2 hours ago
1,312

Kawhi Leonard To Decline 2019-20 Player Option, Hit Free Agency

14 hours ago
37,187

Shaq Watches Shareef O’Neal & Cassius Stanley at the Drew League!

15 hours ago
718

RJ Barrett is a New York Knick! Canada’s Next SUPERSTAR? 🇨🇦

16 hours ago
478