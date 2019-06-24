Dwane Casey: ‘Exciting’ to Watch Raptors Win Title

Former Raptors head coach Dwane Casey says it was “good to see” Toronto win the NBA championship.

Casey was fired last summer after guiding them to a team-record 59 regular season wins, and was named Coach of the Year.

Dwane Casey says it was 'exciting' to see Raptors win title. https://t.co/QrioPA2Bhf — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 22, 2019

The 62-year-old reflected on the thrill of seeing “guys I coached” reach the mountain top.

Per The AP:

“It was exciting. It was good to see,” said Casey, now the coach of the Detroit Pistons. “To see a guy like Kyle Lowry, kid like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and those guys — Serge Ibaka, guys I coached — win. It was really thrilling, because I know that was a goal going in with that group, and to see them win it was great.” Casey was at the Pistons’ practice facility Friday, when they introduced first-round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya. When asked about the Raptors, he also said he was happy for the fans. “For that city to win a championship, it had to be thrilling for them,” Casey said.

Related Dwane Casey Agrees to Five-Year Deal To Become Coach of the Pistons