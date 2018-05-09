Dwane Casey Expects To Coach The Raptors Next Season

by May 09, 2018
dwane casey job

Despite reports that his job may be in jeopardy, Raptors coach Dwane Casey says he hasn’t been told that his job is in jeopardy.

During his season-ending media session, Casey told reports he still expects to be the coach of the Raptors next season (starting at 3:26):

Do you expect to coach the Raptors next season?

Casey: “Well, nobody’s told me any differently, and until they do, I’m still here, still fighting, still scratching, still meeting with players. That’s all I can do.

“Nobody’s changed my key lock or whatever [laughs]. The door still opens.

“I’ve had some meetings with Masai talking about what we can do better; what we can do better next year to get over the hump. Until that changes, I’m still here.”

