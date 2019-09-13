Dwane Casey Played Major Role In Bringing Joe Johnson To Detroit

by September 13, 2019
549

MOST RECENT

The Pistons won the Joe Johnson sweepstakes, signing the 7-time All-Star to a one-year deal. Many factors brought Johnson to Detroit, though Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press hears that coach Dwane Casey was instrumental in selling Johnson on the team.

It’s unclear what pitch Casey gave Johnson while recruiting him, though I’d speculate that he told the veteran that there is a chance to make the rotation among other narratives. The team has a need for a scorer on the wing, as we previously detailed.

The franchise had previously agreed to bring scoring forward Michael Beasley to camp, though the former No. 2 overall pick will no longer join the team. Ellis reports hears from a source that while Beasley could find his way onto a training camp roster, it’s unlikely that it will be in Detroit.

   
You Might Also Like
jalen green

Where Should JALEN GREEN Hoop in College?!

55 mins ago
26

Kobe Bryant: ‘The Days of the ’92 Barcelona Dream Team Are Gone’

2 hours ago
193
chet holmgren

Chet Holmgren Is a 7-FOOT Guard?! 🤯

4 hours ago
111

Shaun Livingston Retires From The NBA

5 hours ago
2,017

Draymond Green: ‘No One is Going to Want to Play Us in the Playoffs’

5 hours ago
593

Rockets Owner: Title Window ‘Next Three or Four Years’

6 hours ago
218

TRENDING


Most Recent
jalen green

Where Should JALEN GREEN Hoop in College?!

55 mins ago
26

Kobe Bryant: ‘The Days of the ’92 Barcelona Dream Team Are Gone’

2 hours ago
193
chet holmgren

Chet Holmgren Is a 7-FOOT Guard?! 🤯

4 hours ago
111

Shaun Livingston Retires From The NBA

5 hours ago
2,017

Draymond Green: ‘No One is Going to Want to Play Us in the Playoffs’

5 hours ago
593

Dwane Casey Played Major Role In Bringing Joe Johnson To Detroit

6 hours ago
549