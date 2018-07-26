Dwight Howard Believes He’s a Future Hall of Famer

by July 26, 2018
128

Recently introduced Wizards center Dwight Howard was asked about his Hall-of-Fame chances by TMZ Sports, to which he responded: “My resume speaks for itself.”

An eight-time All-NBA selection and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Howard didn’t mince words about the critics of his Hall-of-Fame candidacy.

“My resume speaks for itself. Of course, I’ve played for a couple teams, and that’s OK. But I think this will be my final destination.

“I can’t really say about rankings. I don’t really get into it. But like I said, I know what I’ve done in the NBA over my career. I think I’ve been pretty successful.

“A lot of times, people are always going to hate. Say something bad about who you are as a player and a person. That’s really a testament to their character. It’s not really anything dealing with me.

“Ask any NBA player, any person, we’ve all had downfalls. But I’m not really concerned with it.”

