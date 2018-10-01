Dwight Howard: Bigger Impact Winning With Wizards Than Warriors

by October 01, 2018
129

Dwight Howard figures he’d have leave a bigger mark if he somehow won an NBA title with the Wizards instead of coasting to one in Golden State.

Howard says bringing the Larry O’Brien trophy back to D.C. “would be crazy.”

The two-time defending champion Warriors reached out to the 32-year-old center this summer, but he opted instead to ink a one-year deal with the Wizards.

Per NBC Sports Washington:

“I just think Golden State, they’ve won a couple championships in the past couple of years. So, me going there and winning it’s like ‘well, you went to a team that’s already won.’ In D.C., I think the last time the Wizards won they were the Bullets if I’m not mistaken. So, I think that impact would be bigger for the city,” he said.

Howard, 32, hasn’t won a championship in his career, but he has been to the Finals, having led the Orlando Magic there in 2009. He has already visualized what it would be like to have a deep playoff run in Washington, D.C.

“I saw what the Nationals did, the [Capitals] and the Mystics. I watched what they did for the city. For all of us who are on this team, it would be crazy,” he said.

Related
Dwight Howard Picked Washington Over the Warriors

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Draymond Green: Kyrie Irving Should Believe Celtics Can Beat Warriors

3 days ago
4,051
NBA

Klay Thompson Plans to Stay in Golden State Long-Term

3 days ago
1,130
NBA

Dwight Howard Says He Makes Shaquille O’Neal Feel Insecure

3 days ago
7,155
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins Initiated Contact with the Warriors This Summer

4 days ago
2,842
NBA

‘It’s Just Pure Hate for Me’: Kevin Durant Not Expecting to Win DPOY

4 days ago
3,058
NBA

Klay Thompson: Celtics are the Warriors’ Biggest Threat

4 days ago
6,391
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Dwight Howard: Bigger Impact Winning With Wizards Than Warriors

33 mins ago
129

‘It Was Like a Right Hook’: Jimmy Butler’s Teammates Surprised By Trade Demand

1 hour ago
409

Kobe Bryant Not Interested in ‘Space Jam 2’ Cameo

2 hours ago
717
LeBron James

LeBron James Scores 9 Points in Preseason Debut with Lakers

8 hours ago
1,564
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard Makes Preseason Debut with Raptors, Scores 12 Points

20 hours ago
1,929