Dwight Howard: Bigger Impact Winning With Wizards Than Warriors

Dwight Howard figures he’d have leave a bigger mark if he somehow won an NBA title with the Wizards instead of coasting to one in Golden State.

Howard says bringing the Larry O’Brien trophy back to D.C. “would be crazy.”

Dwight Howard shared some more details on why he liked joining the Wizards over the Warriors in free agency this week. He believes winning in Washington would mean more. https://t.co/w6SZUVxWvL — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) September 30, 2018

The two-time defending champion Warriors reached out to the 32-year-old center this summer, but he opted instead to ink a one-year deal with the Wizards.

“I just think Golden State, they’ve won a couple championships in the past couple of years. So, me going there and winning it’s like ‘well, you went to a team that’s already won.’ In D.C., I think the last time the Wizards won they were the Bullets if I’m not mistaken. So, I think that impact would be bigger for the city,” he said. Howard, 32, hasn’t won a championship in his career, but he has been to the Finals, having led the Orlando Magic there in 2009. He has already visualized what it would be like to have a deep playoff run in Washington, D.C. “I saw what the Nationals did, the [Capitals] and the Mystics. I watched what they did for the city. For all of us who are on this team, it would be crazy,” he said.

