Dwight Howard: ‘I Don’t Want to Talk About it, I Just Want to Be About it’

Dwight Howard had an “off the charts” performance Sunday night for the Lakers, according to Frank Vogel, as the big fella finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in a 120-101 win against the visitin Charlotte Hornets.

Howard, 33, is simply “grateful” to have been given another shot in Los Angeles, and he’s determined to make the best of it.

Dwight Howard goes off –and "off the charts" — in new Laker role https://t.co/F3cMRvLUz9 — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) October 28, 2019

The Laker faithful have embraced Dwight in his new role, and second go-around in Hollywood.

Per The LA Times:

“He was off the charts,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, a far cry from those 2013 days when Howard was crushed by those charts. “I’m grateful,” he said Sunday night. “I think myself and the fans have been through a lot together.” You could see it on the court in his 23 minutes Sunday, as he constantly smiled and seemed to soak everything in. You could hear it from fans who seemed relieved to finally be able to cheer for someone they long ago booed. “Whatever happened, how I used to play or think or act, that’s not me anymore,” he said. “Everything I do is based off my actions … I don’t want to talk about it, I just want to be about it.”

