Dwight Howard: Kobe Bryant ‘Better’ Than Michael Jordan

by May 03, 2019
1,065

Everything Michael Jordan did on the basketball court, Kobe Bryant “did it better.”

Or so believes Dwight Howard.

Evidently, the big fella was able to look past his less-than-fruitful partnership with Bryant in Los Angeles, and gave him the ultimate props.

Per Lakers Nation (via The No Chill Podcast):

With Dwyane Wade calling them the two best shooting guards of all time ahead of himself, Dwight Howard compared the two players.

“Like I told you earlier, I think he’s better than Jordan and I only say that because I feel like everything Jordan did, he did it better.”

      
