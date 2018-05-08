Dwight: Business Side Of NBA Caused Me To Lose Some Passion For The Game

It has been a roller coaster NBA journey for big man Dwight Howard, who has played for four different teams in the last six years and been the source of much criticism from media and fans.

Appearing on ESPN‘s Get Up! Tuesday morning, Howard said that he has “no regrets” but admitted that the business side of the League caused him to lose some of his passion for the game:

Dwight, 32, averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks this past season.

