Dwight Howard Picked Washington Over the Warriors

by July 30, 2018
Dwight Howard says the Golden State Warriors expressed interest in his services this summer.

In the end, however, John Wall‘s recruitment helped convince the big fella to join the Washington Wizards instead.

Howard says he’s excited to team up with the All-Star point guard.

Per NBC Sports Washington:

“Shoutout to John for reaching out to me and asking me about joining this team,” Howard said.

“No lie, when I saw the message on Instagram, I really got so happy. I was like ‘John just DM’d me, oh man this is crazy!’ After that, I really just started to put on my thinking cap,” Howard said. “I just thought about all the possibilities. I was like ‘man, this could be the best spot for me.'”

Howard liked the thought of playing with Wall and appreciated his communication so much that he says it helped sway him from signing with the Warriors. Golden State ended up doing well for themselves by signing DeMarcus Cousins, but they did reach out to Howard.

“Golden State called and I thought about them. But once John sent me that message, I was like man. I couldn’t tell him at first, but I was like ‘man, I’m going to be a Wizard.’ That was my mindset,” he said.

Dwight Howard Plans To Play 8 More Years in the NBA

    
