Dwyane Wade On The Sixers: ‘This Is The Future Of The NBA’

by April 25, 2018
593

After Miami was eliminated from the playoffs by the Sixers on Tuesday night, Dwyane Wade offered high praise for Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the young Philly squad.

“You want to see nothing but good things for those guys,” Wade said. “This is the future of the NBA. The NBA is in great hands with Ben and Joel and those kind of individuals.”

Asked specifically about Simmons, Wade compared the star rookie to “that guy in Cleveland.”

RELATED
Dwyane Wade: ‘No Breaking News’ on NBA Future

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Dwyane Wade: ‘No Breaking News’ on NBA Future

9 hours ago
536
NBA

Joel Embiid: Sixers Can Reach the NBA Finals

9 hours ago
1,366
Joel Embiid
NBA

Post Up: 76ers And Warriors Advance, Celtics Sneak Past Bucks

14 hours ago
1,132
sixers owner meek mill jail
NBA

Sixers Co-Owner To Pick Up Meek Mill After Release From Jail

23 hours ago
2,869
NBA

Allen Iverson Thinks The Sixers Can Win The 2018 Title

1 day ago
1,153
NBA

Joel Embiid: ‘Our Time is Now’

1 day ago
915

TRENDING


Most Recent
jalen lecque eybl

Jalen Lecque Is The MOST ATHLETIC Player in High School 🔥

1 hour ago
73
kawhi leonard spurs max contract

Report: Spurs Won’t ‘Blindly’ Offer Super Max Deal To Kawhi Leonard

2 hours ago
1,299

Dwyane Wade On The Sixers: ‘This Is The Future Of The NBA’

3 hours ago
593

Shawn Kemp: ‘Basketball Will Come Back to Seattle’

3 hours ago
249

Mike D’Antoni Dismisses Houston’s 50-Point Quarter

3 hours ago
237