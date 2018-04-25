Dwyane Wade On The Sixers: ‘This Is The Future Of The NBA’

After Miami was eliminated from the playoffs by the Sixers on Tuesday night, Dwyane Wade offered high praise for Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the young Philly squad.

“You want to see nothing but good things for those guys,” Wade said. “This is the future of the NBA. The NBA is in great hands with Ben and Joel and those kind of individuals.”

“This is the future of the NBA. The NBA is in great hands with Ben and Joel.” – @DwyaneWade #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/FMkCO6ud0p — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 25, 2018

Asked specifically about Simmons, Wade compared the star rookie to “that guy in Cleveland.”

“You knew from the first time you saw him in Summer League he was special. He just continued to get better and better. Skies the limit for him.”@DwyaneWade on @BenSimmons25 pic.twitter.com/LVp4oVkhBf — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 25, 2018

RELATED

Dwyane Wade: ‘No Breaking News’ on NBA Future