Dwyane Wade posted a video on YouTube tonight to announce this will be his final season.

Wade’s headed into his 16th season with career averages of 22.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He’s a three-time champion and 12-time All-Star.

“This is it,” Wade says in the video above. “I’ve given this game everything that I have, and I’m happy about that, and I’m going to give it for one last season.”

h/t Dwyane Wade/YouTube