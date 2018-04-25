Dwyane Wade: ‘No Breaking News’ on NBA Future

Dwyane Wade has given his NBA future some thought, but he’s wasn’t ready to make an announcement Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

The Sixers eliminated Wade and the Miami Heat from the playoffs with a 104-91 Game 5 win, bringing an end to Wade’s 15th season.

Dwyane Wade did everything right in his return to the Heat. If it's going to be a humble exit after tonight, he seems fine with that. Here's a glimpse into what he's been thinking and what he's done behind the scenes since coming back: https://t.co/mGQ1nbUh84 pic.twitter.com/ksx7tMc3iq — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) April 25, 2018

The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has said he doesn’t want to play anywhere but South Beach.

Per the Palm Beach Post: