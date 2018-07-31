Dwyane Wade: ‘Time Will Tell’ What He Does Next Season

Dwyane Wade remains undecided on what his basketball future is.

Speculation about what the future Hall of Famer will do has ranged from a possible offer in China, to retirement.

Wade, 36, says he’ll make a decision “in due time.”

The Miami Heat guard wouldn’t say Monday if he has decided whether to play this season, which would be his 16th in the NBA. His future has been the source of much speculation for several weeks, with retirement a possibility. “In due time,” Wade said. “Time will tell.”

Miami Heat President Pat Riley said last week the team will be patient while Wade makes up his mind.

“I want him back as a player,” Riley said. “I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player. I read more articles about ‘Dwyane being done, he’s lost a step, he’s not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.’ But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to.”

