Dwyane Wade: ‘Time Will Tell’ What He Does Next Season

by July 31, 2018
1,314

Dwyane Wade remains undecided on what his basketball future is.

Speculation about what the future Hall of Famer will do has ranged from a possible offer in China, to retirement.

Wade, 36, says he’ll make a decision “in due time.”

Per the AP:

The Miami Heat guard wouldn’t say Monday if he has decided whether to play this season, which would be his 16th in the NBA. His future has been the source of much speculation for several weeks, with retirement a possibility.

“In due time,” Wade said. “Time will tell.”

Miami Heat President Pat Riley said last week the team will be patient while Wade makes up his mind.

“I want him back as a player,” Riley said. “I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player. I read more articles about ‘Dwyane being done, he’s lost a step, he’s not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.’ But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to.”

Related
Dwyane Wade: ‘No Breaking News’ on NBA Future

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Dwight Howard Picked Washington Over the Warriors

1 day ago
64,394
NBA

Carmelo Anthony: ‘Only I Know’ When to Accept Bench Role

4 days ago
8,414
NBA

Paul George: OKC Took ‘Awesome Gamble’ on Him

4 days ago
3,544
NBA

Kevin Durant: LeBron James to the Lakers a ‘Perfect Move’

5 days ago
6,166
NBA

Anthony Davis ‘a Little Shocked’ DeMarcus Cousins Joined the Warriors

5 days ago
6,814
NBA

Carmelo Anthony: Offseason Turmoil the ‘New Norm’

5 days ago
4,123
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

From Kingston, Jamaica to Oak Hill: Kofi Cockburn Keeps Climbing 📈

2 hours ago
432

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: ‘There Is No Such Thing as the G.O.A.T’ 🤔

3 hours ago
41

LeBron James: Donald Trump Using Sports to Divide Americans

4 hours ago
596

Anthony Davis: DeMarcus Cousins ‘Went from a Teammate to an Enemy’

5 hours ago
9,673

LeBron James: Not a Rebuilding Year for the Lakers

6 hours ago
1,506