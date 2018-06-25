Dwyane Wade Wants to Bring the Sonics Back as an Owner

Dwyane Wade wants to move into NBA team ownership when his playing days come to an end, and his primary goal would be to bring the SuperSonics back into the League.

“Seattle is a great basketball town,” Wade says.

Wade, 36, says Magic Johnson gave him critical advice early on his career.

