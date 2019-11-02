Ed Davis Fractures Leg, To Be Re-evaluated In Four Weeks

by November 02, 2019
602
Ed Davis of the Utah Jazz

MOST RECENT

The Utah Jazz will be without Ed Davis for at least four weeks, the team has announced. The big man has suffered a fractured left fibula, sustained on Friday night.

Davis was one of several depth additions that the Western Conference contender added to their lineup over the course of the offseason but he hadn’t made much of an impact thus far into the 2019-20 campaign.

Davis has played just 12.1 minutes per game so far this season, the lowest of his ten-year career.

A four-week recovery timeline would put Davis back in action at the end of November but there’s no guaranteed that the Jazz would be eager to thrust him back into their rotation so soon after a serious lower body injury.

  
You Might Also Like

Doc Rivers: ‘There’s No Body Type More Like Michael Jordan’s Than Kawhi’

16 hours ago
1,037
Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. Avoids Serious Knee Injury

17 hours ago
1,716
Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons

Blake Griffin Very Close To Returning For Pistons

17 hours ago
462
Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Torn Ligament To Sideline Draymond Green

3 days ago
1,657
Reggie Jackson of the Detroit Pistons

Reggie Jackson To Miss At Least Four Weeks With Back Injury

3 days ago
317
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry Breaks Hand In Wednesday Night Contest

5 days ago
6,196

TRENDING


Most Recent
nike kyrie 6

Kyrie Irving on the Nike Kyrie 6, Shares Philosophy Behind His Newest Sneaker

2 mins ago
4

Spalding Partners With Lillard and DeRozan on ‘Holiday Slam’ Shopping Event

47 mins ago
68
John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks

John Collins Suspended 25 Games For Violating Anti-Drug Program

1 hour ago
3,606

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I Am Happy to Be Starting’

5 hours ago
504

‘I Am a Free Agent Next Year’: Anthony Davis Hints at Chicago Return

5 hours ago
3,330

Post Up: Devin Booker’s 40 Points Helps Hand Sixers First Loss

11 hours ago
569