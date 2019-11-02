Ed Davis Fractures Leg, To Be Re-evaluated In Four Weeks

The Utah Jazz will be without Ed Davis for at least four weeks, the team has announced. The big man has suffered a fractured left fibula, sustained on Friday night.

Davis was one of several depth additions that the Western Conference contender added to their lineup over the course of the offseason but he hadn’t made much of an impact thus far into the 2019-20 campaign.

Davis has played just 12.1 minutes per game so far this season, the lowest of his ten-year career.

A four-week recovery timeline would put Davis back in action at the end of November but there’s no guaranteed that the Jazz would be eager to thrust him back into their rotation so soon after a serious lower body injury.