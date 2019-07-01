Elfrid Payton Agrees To Two-Year Deal With New York Knicks

Elfrid Payton of New Orleans Pelicans

The New York Knicks have agreed to a two-year deal with Elfrid Payton, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old former lottery pick will earn $16 million over the course of the deal.

The second year of Payton’s new contract will come with a team option, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Payton has bounced around over the course of his young career but has shown flashes of high-ceiling potential along the way. In 42 games for the Pelicans in 2018-19, the point guard averaged 10.6 points, 7.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Payton will slide into a Knicks backcourt that already includes Dennis Smith Jr. and Emmanuel Mudiay. If he can showcase the versatility that powered him to a streak of five consecutive triple-doubles in March he could make a case for serious minutes in that rotation.

    
