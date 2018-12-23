Elton Brand: ‘To Be Determined’ If Markelle Fultz Plays Again This Season

Markelle Fultz‘s injury status continues to be unclear. After being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome earlier this month, the information on his progress has been limited. Sixers GM Elton Brand says he expects to have an update on Fultz “in a few weeks,” according to Amico Hoops.

Brand also said that it’s still “to be determined” whether or not the former number one pick will return to the court this season.

Fultz, who is 20 years old, has appeared in 19 games this season, averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Fultz has the ability to get to the rim whenever he wants to, but his lingering shoulder injury has seriously hampered his jumpshot.

Fultz’s agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski that “TOS affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely limiting Markelle’s ability to shoot a basketball.”

