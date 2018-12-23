Elton Brand: ‘To Be Determined’ If Markelle Fultz Plays Again This Season

by December 23, 2018
471
Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz‘s injury status continues to be unclear. After being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome earlier this month, the information on his progress has been limited. Sixers GM Elton Brand says he expects to have an update on Fultz “in a few weeks,” according to Amico Hoops.

Brand also said that it’s still “to be determined” whether or not the former number one pick will return to the court this season.

Fultz, who is 20 years old, has appeared in 19 games this season, averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Fultz has the ability to get to the rim whenever he wants to, but his lingering shoulder injury has seriously hampered his jumpshot.

Fultz’s agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski that “TOS affects nerves between the neck and shoulder resulting in abnormal functional movement and range of motion, thus severely limiting Markelle’s ability to shoot a basketball.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Fultz.

h/t Amico Hoops

You Might Also Like
Markelle Fultz
NBA

Report: 76ers Have Declined Multiple Trade Requests for Markelle Fultz

1 week ago
6,754
NBA

Report: Markelle Fultz Diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

3 weeks ago
4,682
NBA

‘We Want Him to Be Great’: Markelle Fultz’ Teammates Rooting for Him

4 weeks ago
7,140
NBA

Report: Markelle Fultz Not in the Sixers’ Long-Term Plans

4 weeks ago
5,579
NBA

Report: Markelle Fultz Wants the Sixers to Trade Him

1 month ago
11,126
Markelle Fultz
NBA

Markelle Fultz to See Specialist for Shoulder Problems, According to Report

1 month ago
1,796
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Markelle Fultz

Elton Brand: ‘To Be Determined’ If Markelle Fultz Plays Again This Season

2 hours ago
471
bradley beal wizards post up

Post Up: Bradley Beal Leads Wiz To 3OT Win 🔥

13 hours ago
778
sharife cooper mceachern

Sharife Cooper & McEachern Win City of Palms Championship! 🏆

15 hours ago
84
josh green img

Josh Green Goes for 32 POINTS as IMG Academy Wins by 30! 🇦🇺

19 hours ago
58

LeBron James: NFL Team Owners ‘Got That Slave Mentality’

22 hours ago
2,460