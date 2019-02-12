Elton Brand ‘Said No’ to Magic Johnson Tutoring Ben Simmons

by February 12, 2019
Sixers general manager Elton Brand shot down the idea of Ben Simmons picking the brain of Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

Brand says Johnson was a on a list of Hall of Famers the second-year star wants to chat with this summer.

The NBA has since launched an investigation into possible tampering.

Per ESPN:

“No issue,” Brand told ESPN on Monday. “I have a great relationship with Ben and [his agent] Rich [Paul] and we expect him to be a Sixer for a long time. He has taken interest in chatting with some of the game’s all-time greats and we’re supportive.

“I had brief dialogue with [Lakers GM] Rob Pelinka, who I’ve known for a long time, but nothing is planned. Our collective focus is on making a postseason push. Again, we’re not sweating this — end of story.”

NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN on Monday that, “The league office is looking into whether any contact took place between Ben Simmons and the Los Angeles Lakers that violated NBA rules.”

The Lakers issued a statement on the matter Monday: “To clarify, last November the 76ers sent an email to the Lakers asking if Ben Simmons would be able to speak with Magic Johnson about his Hall of Fame playing career,” it read. “After receiving the email request from the 76ers, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka contacted 76ers General Manager Elton Brand and informed him that Magic could only do so if the 76ers gave him pre-written approval. That was the end of the matter.”

