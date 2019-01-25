Enes Kanter: Play Me or ‘Get Me Out of Here’

by January 25, 2019
647

Enes Kanter is giving the New York Knicks’ coaching staff and front-office an ultimatum: play the big fella, or trade him.

Kanter, 26, was furious following the first DNP-CD of his career after being told he would be starting in Wednesday night’s loss to the visiting Houston Rockets.

Head coach David Fizdale dismissed the notion that Kanter’s frustration could be a distraction for the hopeless Knicks.

Per Newsday:

“I think what they’re doing to me is pretty messed up because they just told me this morning that I’m starting,” Kanter said. “Coach said it himself that I’m starting. I come to the game and didn’t even play. I’m trying to be a good teammate here, man. The whole league knows me. I’m always with my teammates, with the organization, that I play for. Like I said, I want to play basketball. We’re all competitors. I want to play basketball. So just if you’re going to play me here play me. If not, then just get me out of here.”

Kanter has already spoken to Knicks general manager Scott Perry about his situation and the team has been seeking a trading partner to take on the expiring contract of Kanter without bringing back a lengthier deal onto the Knicks salary cap.

“It’s so frustrating,” Kanter said. “This morning in the meeting he said I’m starting. Now coming to the game ready to go and I’m sitting on the bench. I can not get caught up with all that stuff. My job right now is just cheer for my teammates and try to be a good teammate. Like I said, what they’re doing to me is pretty messed up. I deserve way better.”

Related
Enes Kanter: ‘I Don’t Know Why They’re Shutting Me Down’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Tim Hardaway Jr Unhappy With Allonzo Trier’s DM to Knicks Fan

1 hour ago
1,107
NBA

Report: Knicks Make Tim Hardaway Jr, Courtney Lee Available for Trade

21 hours ago
1,941
NBA

‘In the Garden, I’ll Take it’: James Harden Drops 61 on the Knicks

2 days ago
2,112
NBA

How Two Murderers Were Spotted on an Old Mark Jackson Trading Card

1 week ago
143,181
NBA

Report: Turkish Government Seeking Arrest Warrant for Enes Kanter

1 week ago
2,476
NBA

Report: Knicks and Kings Discussing Enes Kanter-Zach Randolph Trade

2 weeks ago
1,365

TRENDING


Most Recent

Tim Hardaway Jr Unhappy With Allonzo Trier’s DM to Knicks Fan

1 hour ago
1,107
img academy noah farrakhan

Noah Farrakhan and IMG Are Officially a Superteam 😈

1 hour ago
22

Enes Kanter: Play Me or ‘Get Me Out of Here’

2 hours ago
647
cassius stanley sierra canyon hawaii

Cassius Stanley and Sierra Canyon Hit Up Hawaii! 🏄🏾‍♂️

2 hours ago
23

‘It Was Amazing’: Golden State Warriors Visit Barack Obama in D.C.

3 hours ago
1,222