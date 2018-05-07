Enes Kanter Says He Would Consider WWE Career After Basketball 🤼‍♂️

by May 07, 2018
215

Enes Kanter has no plans of fading away once he’s done hooping.

During a live question and answer session at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, Kanter responded to a question from @Tariq_Tonyyy asking, “After basketball, do you really consider joining WWE? #AskEnes”

It seemed to be one of Kanter’s favorite questions to answer:

“Hi Tarik. Yes, I do really consider joining the WWE. It’s my favorite sport after basketball and I’ve been watching it since I was in college and I love it. Of course, my favorite is Undertaker. It’s going to be awesome, but I think I’m too far away from that right now. Maybe in 10 years.”

