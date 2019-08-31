Eric Gordon, Rockets Agree To Four-Year Extension

by August 31, 2019
47
Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets

MOST RECENT

The Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year contract extension with veteran guard Eric Gordon, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 30-year-old’s current contract will expire at the end of 2019-20.

Gordon will earn $75.6 million through 2023-24, putting him position to potentially retire with the franchise. Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports that that’s been a goal of his.

Gordon averaged 16.2 points per game for the Rockets last season and has long been considered one of the NBA’s most prolific scoring options off the bench.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Gordon’s deal will start at $16.9 million in 2020-21 and escalate up to a non-guaranteed fourh year worth $20.9 million.

    
