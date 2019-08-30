Eric Moreland To Sign Exhibit 10 Deal With Thunder

by August 30, 2019
76
Eric Moreland of the Toronto Raptors

MOST RECENT

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a training camp deal with Eric Moreland, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The deal will give Moreland a chance to crack OKC’s frontcourt rotation.

Moreland split last year between the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns but never managed to establish himself in either team’s rotation as much as he did with the Detroit Pistons the year prior.

Moreland averaged 3.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in the 2017-18 contests in which he saw at least 10 minutes of action. That campaign he was in contention for backup center duties behind Andre Drummond.

Moreland isn’t a lock to stick with the Thunder through to the regular season but the team does only have 13 guaranteed deals in place, suggesting that it’s a possibility.

    
You Might Also Like
Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets

Eric Gordon, Rockets Agree To Four-Year Extension

4 hours ago
151
Zaza Pachulia of the Detroit Pistons

Zaza Pachulia Retires, Joins Warriors As Consultant

2 days ago
3,172
Andrew Harrison of the New Orleans Pelicans

Warriors, Andrew Harrison Agree To Exhibit 10 Deal

3 days ago
6,263
Jeremy Lin of the Toronto Raptors

Jeremy Lin To Sign With Beijing Ducks

4 days ago
2,678

Lakers To Waive Aric Holman

4 days ago
1,883

Dwight Howard Clears Waivers, Will Sign With Lakers

4 days ago
1,906

TRENDING


Most Recent
Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets

Eric Gordon, Rockets Agree To Four-Year Extension

4 hours ago
151
Eric Moreland of the Toronto Raptors

Eric Moreland To Sign Exhibit 10 Deal With Thunder

8 hours ago
76

‘What the Hell is That?’ Kobe Bryant Dismisses Load Management

9 hours ago
1,018

Joe Johnson: ‘I Did Not Get in the BIG3 to Get Back’ into the NBA

13 hours ago
1,468
sharife cooper slam summer classic

Sharife Cooper SHOWS OUT in His Dyckman RETURN! 🍿 SLAM Summer Classic Vol 2

14 hours ago
61
kyle kuzma fiba world cup

Kyle Kuzma Shows ELITE Potential at USA Training Camp! 🇺🇸

18 hours ago
264