Erik Spoelstra: ‘This is a Really Important Summer for Dion Waiters’

by July 19, 2019
736

MOST RECENT

Dion Waiters underwent a dramatic physical transformation this summer, heeding advice from Miami’s braintrust that he simply had to get in better shape.

View this post on Instagram

Last year when I came off 1 of the most depressing & frustrating times of my life. Coming off injury & not feeling like myself nor looking like myself I was in a dark place mentally & physically , Because the game I love so much was taken away due to season ending surgery. Now a days with this social media ran world they laughed at me made jokes etc not knowing what I was battling or going through everyday. So instead of me joining the circus I told myself you from (Philly) you’ve been through worst shit in your life than this. So I promise myself I would work my ass off & get back to where I was before the injury. I’m not done yet but I kno somebody in the world prolli needed to hear this. Stay positive block out the outside noise & grind. #Philly🧀 #stayTune

A post shared by 🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@waiters3) on

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra says this offseason “is really important” for Waiters.

The 27-year-old guard struggled in his return last season from a January 2018 surgery on his left ankle.

Per The Miami Heat:

“This is a really important summer for Dion Waiters,” Spoelstra said [shortly after last season ended for the Heat without a playoff berth]. “He’s healthy now. He feels good. He has to work. The next five months, he has to put in a body of work that changes his physique that gets him down to that optimal weight and body fat, which he was not at at the end of the year.

“If he’s there the first day of training camp, he’ll have the role and impact that he’s looking for. If he’s not — Pat [Riley] and I are on the same page about this — he won’t. And that’s it. Because he can move the needle in this game when he’s physically right and in world-class shape. That’ll be the focus this summer. I have not forgotten about the player that he was two years ago. It’s time to get back to that.”

Riley shared a similar message in his season-ending news conference in April.

“There is no doubt that Dion Waiters is a level away from his maximum potential,” Riley said. “And he really has been playing this year on 1 1/2 ankles. I’m not making that as an excuse. The surgery that he had was extensive. It wasn’t just to fix one part of his ankle. It was absolutely something more than that.

“But from a conditioning standpoint, Spo and I are right on the same page, whatever number he comes back at, I think it’s going to be to his benefit and we’ll be able to see the explosiveness and he’ll be able to finish. He’ll get to the rim a little more. But he was impacted by his ankle. And while he weighed in at numbers that were acceptable, that’s where the tightening of the screws will come into play. And it won’t be a single screwdriver. I’ll be using one of those Black & Deckers. It’s go hard.”

Related Dion Waiters: ‘F**k Patience. I Want to Play’

   
You Might Also Like
Justin Holiday of the Memphis Grizzlies

Pacers Agree To Deal With Justin Holiday

27 mins ago
308
Kosta Koufos of the Sacramento Kings

NBA Veteran Kosta Koufos To Become Highest Paid American In EuroLeague

3 hours ago
1,207
Amile Jefferson of the Orlando Magic

Magic Agree To Re-Sign Amile Jefferson On One-Year Deal

4 hours ago
131

SLAM 223 Is On Sale Now 🏆

4 hours ago
71
Cam Reynolds of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Cam Reynolds Agrees To Two-Way Deal With Bucks

4 hours ago
150

Tobias Harris:’We’re for Sure at the Top in the East’

4 hours ago
201

TRENDING


Most Recent
Justin Holiday of the Memphis Grizzlies

Pacers Agree To Deal With Justin Holiday

27 mins ago
308
Kosta Koufos of the Sacramento Kings

NBA Veteran Kosta Koufos To Become Highest Paid American In EuroLeague

3 hours ago
1,207
Amile Jefferson of the Orlando Magic

Magic Agree To Re-Sign Amile Jefferson On One-Year Deal

4 hours ago
131

Erik Spoelstra: ‘This is a Really Important Summer for Dion Waiters’

4 hours ago
736

SLAM 223 Is On Sale Now 🏆

4 hours ago
71
Cam Reynolds of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Cam Reynolds Agrees To Two-Way Deal With Bucks

4 hours ago
150