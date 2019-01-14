‘Why Even Run Plays?’ Stephen Curry Torches Dallas for 48 Points

by January 14, 2019
5,975

Kevin Durant used himself as a decoy Sunday night, freeing up Stephen Curry as he torched the Dallas Mavericks to the tune of 48 points.

Curry matched his season-high with 11 three-pointers in the Golden State Warriors’ 119-114 road win.

KD added 28 points for the Dubs.

Per the AP:

“We just couldn’t get Curry under control,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “He was brilliant tonight.”

Curry’s 11 3s were the most ever by a Mavericks opponent. The last one was his most important, snapping a 114-all tie with 42 seconds to play. Both Curry and Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited Kevin Durant for switching play calls to get Curry shots rather than taking shots of his own.

“That was just (Durant) taking the initiative, knowing that I had a hot hand going,” Curry said. “Call it a decoy in terms of him being in the action, but allowing me to work. The way they were defending us, it just made sense tonight.”

