There were, by my count, 23 trades that impacted the 2019 NBA Draft last night. A tally in which I include deals as far back as the Allen Crabbe trade featuring the No. 17 pick on June 6.

These are the deals executed after the end of the 2018-19 regular season but before the 2019-20 season that led to players wearing official draft caps of teams that everybody in the building knows that they won’t play for.

Here are those deals in order of pick, with details about who changed hands and what the teams buying up in the draft ended up taking with the pick.

First Round: No. 4 Pick (De’Andre Hunter)
Hawks Get: No. 4, No. 57, Solomon Hill
Pelicans Get: No. 8, No. 17, No. 35

First Round: No. 6 Pick (Cam Johnson)
Wolves Get: No. 6
Suns Get: No. 11, Dario Saric

First Round: No. 17 Pick (flipped)
Hawks Get: No. 17, Allen Crabbe, 2020 1st
Nets Get: Taurean Prince

First Round: No. 20 Pick (Matisse Thybulle)
Celtics Get: No. 20
Sixers Get: No. 24, No. 33

First Round: No. 21 Pick (Brandon Clarke)
Grizzlies Get: No. 21
Thunder Get: No. 23, 2024 2nd

First Round: No. 24 Pick (Ty Jerome)
Suns Get: No. 24, Aron Baynes
Celtics Get: 2020 1st (MIL)

First-Round: No. 27 Pick (Mfiondu Kabengele)
Clippers Get: No. 27
Nets Get: No. 56, 2020 1st (PHI)

First Round: No. 30 Pick (flipped)
Pistons Get: No. 30, Tony Snell
Bucks Get: Jon Leuer

First Round: No. 30 Pick (Kevin Porter Jr.)
Cavs Get: No. 30
Pistons Get: 2020 2nd (UTA), 2021 2nd (POR), 2023 2nd (POR), 2024 2nd (MIA), Cash ($5M)

Second Round: No. 32 Pick (flipped)
Pacers Get: No. 32, T.J. Warren
Suns Get: Cash

Second Round: No. 32 Pick (KZ Okpala)
Heat Get: No. 32
Pacers Get: Future 2nd, Future 2nd, Future 2nd

Second Round: No. 34 Pick (Bruno Fernando)
Hawks Get: No. 34
Sixers Get: No. 57, 2020 2nd, 2023 2nd

Second Round: No. 37 Pick (Deividas Sirvydas)
Pistons Get: No. 37
Mavs Get: No. 45, 2023 2nd (POR), 2024 2nd (MIA)

Second Round: No. 39 Pick (Alen Smailagic)
Warriors Get: No. 39
Pelicans Get: 2021 2nd, 2023 2nd, Cash

Second Round: No. 41 Pick (Eric Paschall)
Warriors Get: No. 41
Hawks Get: 2024 2nd, Cash ($1.3M)

Second Round: No. 42 Pick (Admiral Schofield)
Wizards Get: No. 42, Jonathon Simmons
Sixers Get: Cash

Second Round: No. 44 Pick (flipped)
Heat Get: No. 44
Hawks Get: 2024 2nd, Cash

Second Round: No. 44 Pick (Bol Bol)
Nuggets Get: No. 44
Heat Get: 2022 2nd, Cash

Second Round: No. 46 Pick (Talen Horton-Tucker)
Lakers Get: No. 46
Magic Get: 2020 2nd, Cash

Second Round: No. 47 Pick (Ignas Brazdeikis)
Knicks Get: No. 47
Kings Get: No. 55, Cash

Second Round: No. 50 (Jarrell Brantley)
Jazz Get: No. 50
Pacers Get: 2021 2nd, Cash

Second Round: No. 57 (Jordan Bone)
Pistons Get: No. 57
Sixers Get: 2024 2nd (MIL), Cash ($2M)

Second Round: No. 58 (Miye Oni)
Jazz Get: No. 58
Warriors Get: Cash

  
