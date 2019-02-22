Marcus Smart would enjoy basketball a lot more if modern NBA players hooped the way it was done in the ’60s and ’70s.

Smart says the League today is too “cute” and lacks the type of phyical play he thrives on.

"Everything's become real cute. Everybody's scared to go to the rim. Everybody's scared to get hit. Everybody's scared to touch. I thrive on the contact. Contact is in my nature." I profiled @Celtics difference-maker Marcus Smart @BleacherReport #BRmag: https://t.co/TK4HlI1Xed — Mirin Fader (@MirinFader) February 21, 2019

The 24-year-old Celtics fan favorite re-upped in Boston on a four-year, $52 million extension last summer.

