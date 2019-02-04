‘I Feel Disrespected’: Rudy Gobert Laments All-Star Snub

A teary-eyed Rudy Gobert told reporters in Salt Lake City that he felt “disrespected” by not being selected to the NBA All-Star Game.

Gobert, 26, says defense isn’t properly recognized among the League’s elite players.

Rudy Gobert on not being selected for All-Star game: “I feel disrespected.” pic.twitter.com/T65zARb5d4 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 1, 2019

Rudy Gobert gets emotional during this morning's shootaround while taking questions about being snubbed for the #NBAAllStar team. The video starts with him discussing a phone call from his mother during a "rough night". #teamiseverything #utahjazz #nba pic.twitter.com/7DwOpoqHys — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) February 1, 2019

Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Isaiah Thomas were among those who publicly mocked the Utah Jazz center for his emotional reaction to the snub.

Per The Deseret-News: