Report: ‘Few in His Orbit’ Expect Popovich To Coach Spurs after 2020 Olympics

Gregg Popovich is committed to coaching Team USA in the 2020 Olympics, but “few in [Popovich’s] orbit” expect him to coach the Spurs following his National Team commitment, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While Popovich is expected to coach the Spurs next season, there’s no guarantee he’ll coach in 2019-20, per Woj.

Since the Spurs won a fifth NBA championship in 2014, Buford has had to be prepared for the possibility of Popovich, 69, coaching a final season and moving onto NBA retirement. […] Few in his orbit expect Popovich to coach the Spurs beyond the 2020 Summer Olympics, and there always has been the possibility that he could spend the 2019-20 season traveling the NBA and globe, preparing for his national team duties.

