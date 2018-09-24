‘My Focus is to Win’: Anthony Davis Explains Agency Switch

by September 24, 2018
294

Anthony Davis officially signed with Klutch Sports, days after parting ways with his longtime agent, Thad Foucher.

Davis, 25, says his focus is on elevating not just his own game but also taking the New Orleans Pelicans to another level this upcoming season.

Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron James, says AD’s agency switch doesn’t indicate he’s looking for a change of scenery.

Per ESPN:

“My focus is to win, to come in every day and do all I can go help this organization,” Davis said. “While establishing myself as the best player on the floor every night.”

A star player switching agents sometimes can create the implication that he wants to change teams. Paul, who represents more than 20 NBA players, told ESPN that is not the case and he plans to meet with Pelicans officials soon.

“It’s a pleasure and honor to represent a player like AD,” Paul said. “He’s a transcendent talent and continues to establish himself as one of the dominant players in the game.”

