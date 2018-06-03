Former Cavs GM: 76ers Have ‘Leg Up’ in Signing LeBron James This Summer

by June 03, 2018
6,734
LeBron James

As everyone knows by now, LeBron James will be a free agent this summer. And David Griffin, the Cavs former GM, believes that the 76ers have a “leg up” in potentially signing him because James has the same agent as Ben Simmons.

“I do think it’s significant that Rich Paul is the representative for Ben Simmons as well, so he’s going to know the org very well. That will certainly give them a leg up,” Griffin said Sunday.

Griffin said that on CBS Sports Radio today. Griffin left the Cavs after the end of last season. He was the GM when James returned to Cleveland in 2014 and it was Rich Paul who negotiated that contract. Paul has been James’ longtime agent, and also represents JR Smith and Tristan Thompson.

h/t CBS

